Wealth manager bolsters fledgling Edinburgh operation with three key hires

Henry Peterkin joins the firm as wealth manager, James McFarlane as investment manager and Jennifer Watson as business development director.

The wealth firm, part of LGT Group, announced the opening of its Edinburgh office in June, with the appointment of John Godfrey, former senior investment director at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, as the head of Scotland.

He said: “LGT Wealth Management is committed to building and growing an experienced, highly skilled and personable team in Scotland. Our bespoke and client-led approach, coupled with the stability that our private ownership brings, has attracted a high-level of talent from the industry.”

Claire Caldwell, Henry Peterkin, John Godfrey, James McFarlane, and Jennifer Watson of LGT Wealth Management. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Peterkin joins the firm from Barclays Wealth and Investment Management where he specialised in providing a broad range of advice to high net worth clients for 25 years.

McFarlane comes on board as an investment manager responsible for managing bespoke investment portfolios for private clients. He was previously an associate director at 7IM and, prior to this, worked in fixed income performance at Abrdn.

Watson joins as a business development director and will focus on building partnerships with financial advisers in Scotland. She joins Lynsey Carson, who has been a Business development director in Scotland since 2017.

LGT Wealth Management plans to further grow its headcount north of the Border and is set to announce its new office address later in the year.