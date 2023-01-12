Wealth manager names managing partner to oversee Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices

David Rankin is said to have more than 30 years’ wealth management experience and joins the firm from Investec’s Edinburgh office where he was most recently senior wealth planning director. For the last decade he has been specialising in assisting clients with advice following a business sale, helping them protect or grow their family wealth and using family investment companies.

News of Rankin’s appointment comes on the back of three practitioners joining the Edinburgh team and confirms Evelyn Partner’s growth ambitions in Scotland. Neil Grant joins as an associate director from Acumen Financial Planning, while Leanne Cassidy has also been appointed as an associate director in the Edinburgh financial planning team and joins from Schroders Personal Wealth. Lisa Mcleod has become an associate director in the Edinburgh investment management team, joining from Redmayne Bentley. She will split her time between the Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices.

Evelyn Partners has deep roots in Scotland dating back to 1881. Today it has some 400 staff in Scotland based in offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Paul Frame, regional managing partner, Scotland & Northern Ireland, said: “As managing partner, David will lead our teams in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to develop and grow our business in Scotland. David has extensive senior wealth management experience and knows the local market well which will be invaluable to the group.”