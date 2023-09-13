Watch more videos on Shots!

One of Scotland's largest centres of performing arts is putting its best foot forward as it ushers in the new era of students with the opening of its brand new campus.

The newly renovated 30,000 sq ft campus in Livingston marks a significant expansion for the MGA Academy of Performing Arts. This will enable the academy to triple its student enrolment and broaden its educational offerings to include 11 BA degrees and two post-graduate Master's degrees, while also providing accommodations for 18 state-of-the-art studios.

The new campus, based in the former tax office in Almondvale, Livingston, received a multi-million pound investment and will feature one of Scotland’s largest sprung dance floor which spans 347 sq ft.

MGA Academy of Performing Arts students, pictured at the new campus in Livingston.

Established in 2015 to address a demand for an innovative performing arts academy outside of London, MGA has produced graduates who have appeared on stage and screen in major productions, including Disney’s Descendants, Wicked, Gossip Girl, Six! The Musical, Outlander and Frozen.

Giles Auckland Lewis, chief executive of The MGA Academy, said: “It’s a very exciting time for the academy as we open the doors of our brand new campus. There has been a great buzz with new and returning students as they explore all the exceptional facilities.

“Being part of this chapter of the academy’s story has been incredibly rewarding, and as we’re now located almost exactly half way between Edinburgh and Glasgow it’s much more convenient for students and staff.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure the new campus can offer our talented students the opportunity to advance their skills in singing, dance and acting and achieve their full potential within the industry.”

Students at the new MGA campus in Livingston pictured during a lesson.

Included in the new campus is seven rehearsal studios for acting and musical theatre, seven fully sprung dance studios, four singing rooms and a TV production suite. Other features include a student welfare and physiotherapy room, a learning resource centre and library, IT suites, study areas and a cafe and social areas, as well as 130 parking spaces.

The MGA Academy's Balgreen campus will continue to be an integral part of the academy's facilities, serving as a central hub for junior age groups.

Mr Auckland-Lewis added: “The new campus in Livingston is truly state of the art, we’re in a great position to continue to develop our reputation as a leading international competitor to the world's most successful arts education institutions.

