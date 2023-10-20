Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public are to be given the chance to view and comment on proposals for a new £10 million countryside leisure park at the former Couston Quarry site in West Lothian.

Being undertaken by SRD Rural Ltd, Couston Country and Water Park includes plans for water-based activities, adventure playgrounds, restaurant and café facilities, and an outdoor event space for historical enactments and nature displays. Luxury short stay eco-lodges and houseboats, in addition to those already on site, are also part of the plans to revitalise the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public consultation event will be held at Bridgehouse Village Hall on Tuesday, October 24 between 4pm and 7:30pm. The developers say Couston Country and Water Park will create an attractive and compelling destination within the Central Belt for locals and visitors from across the country, boosting tourism and creating more than 60 jobs onsite.

There are already luxury houseboats on the site at the former Couston Quarry site in West Lothian.

A spokesperson for SRD Rural said: “We are very excited to bring forward our exciting proposals for Couston Country and Water Park, which amounts to a £10 million investment in West Lothian, creating around 65 onsite jobs and with a countless number created offsite.

“Couston Country and Water Park will be a highly attractive destination for families and others looking to enjoy the great outdoors and enjoy Scotland’s history in an exciting and creative way. Even though our proposals are at a very early stage, early and sustained engagement and consultation is very important to us at SRD Rural, and public consultation events such as this are a key part of this commitment.”