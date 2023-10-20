West Lothian leisure park proposals: Public invited to comment on £10m countryside proposal at former Couston Quarry
The public are to be given the chance to view and comment on proposals for a new £10 million countryside leisure park at the former Couston Quarry site in West Lothian.
Being undertaken by SRD Rural Ltd, Couston Country and Water Park includes plans for water-based activities, adventure playgrounds, restaurant and café facilities, and an outdoor event space for historical enactments and nature displays. Luxury short stay eco-lodges and houseboats, in addition to those already on site, are also part of the plans to revitalise the location.
The public consultation event will be held at Bridgehouse Village Hall on Tuesday, October 24 between 4pm and 7:30pm. The developers say Couston Country and Water Park will create an attractive and compelling destination within the Central Belt for locals and visitors from across the country, boosting tourism and creating more than 60 jobs onsite.
A spokesperson for SRD Rural said: “We are very excited to bring forward our exciting proposals for Couston Country and Water Park, which amounts to a £10 million investment in West Lothian, creating around 65 onsite jobs and with a countless number created offsite.
“Couston Country and Water Park will be a highly attractive destination for families and others looking to enjoy the great outdoors and enjoy Scotland’s history in an exciting and creative way. Even though our proposals are at a very early stage, early and sustained engagement and consultation is very important to us at SRD Rural, and public consultation events such as this are a key part of this commitment.”
SRD Ltd added that it is committed to being a responsible developer and to engaging with the local community at every stage of the development. Those with questions, comments, or feedback on the proposals are invited to attend the consultation event, to speak to representatives from the project who will be happy to provide answers. There will also be the opportunity to leave feedback.