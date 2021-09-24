West Lothian product design practice adding jobs after recent business wins

David Ross, managing director at Livingston-based A2E: 'As we emerge from the pandemic many companies are now looking again at product development.'

Livingston-based A2E, which is part of the Pivot International group, is looking to recruit an electronics engineer and project manager to deal with the additional demand, with further plans in place to take on additional engineers over the coming months.

The company currently has a multidisciplinary team of 15 engineers and project managers.

David Ross, managing director at A2E, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic many companies are now looking again at product development.

“Projects which had been put on ice are now live again. This surge in new business means we are actively searching for highly qualified engineers to come on-board.”

He added: “To date we have worked on 400 projects for 120 customers. This has ranged from intrinsically safe solutions for the oil and gas sector to smart metering technologies for utilities.

“With the backing of Pivot International we are growing and poised to expand rapidly in the coming year.”

In August 2019, the company became part of US-headquartered Pivot International offering access to an additional 150 development engineers worldwide as well as the parent group’s global manufacturing capabilities.

This has allowed the firm to provide an end-to-end product service from concept and prototyping to full commercialisation and manufacture. Together with its sister company in the Pivot group, Glasgow-based Wideblue, the business is one of the largest product design consultancies in Scotland.

Founded in Kansas City in 1972, Pivot International started as a product design and development engineering firm.

A message from the Editor: