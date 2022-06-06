West Lothian recycling specialist nets funding to create 22 'green' jobs

Livingston-based Brewster Brothers has received £450,000 of grant funding from Scottish Enterprise to help back its growth push.

The sustainable resource management company, which recycles 99 per cent of all construction, demolition and excavation waste it processes for reuse, currently serves about a fifth of the construction market.

Expansion will mean that its services could be available to nearly half of all construction projects in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past four years, the firm has diverted 810,000 tonnes of waste from landfill and created 660,000 tonnes of recycled aggregates.

The new jobs supported by the grant funding will range from operations managers to entry level roles for HGV drivers and apprenticeships for mechanics.

Managing director Scott Brewster said: “Construction currently generates 50 per cent of Scotland’s waste, while it is responsible for 40 per cent of Scotland’s carbon emissions and 50 per cent of Scotland’s natural resource consumption.

“Recycling aggregates for reuse in the broader construction, landscaping and utilities industries can therefore have a major impact on our carbon targets.

Livingston-based Brewster Brothers, which recycles 99 per cent of all construction, demolition and excavation waste it processes for reuse, currently serves about a fifth of the construction market.

“We are ready to invest £7 million in the expansion of our business over the next year, to develop the expertise to continually innovate recycling processes and deliver quality products.”