Westport Vets launches Westport 24 – A dedicated 24/7 emergency service in Linlithgow

By Carena Schmid
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 11:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Westport Vets is proud to announce the launch of their new independent out-of-hours service, Westport 24 (WP24), providing round-the-clock emergency care for pets in Linlithgow and beyond.

Westport 24 is set to launch on April 28, offering a game-changing approach to emergency veterinary care.

This move comes in response to strong client feedback, with pet owners expressing the need for a trusted, local emergency service that eliminates the stress of traveling long distances or seeing unfamiliar vets.

Related topics:Linlithgow
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice