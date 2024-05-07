Wheatley builds hundreds of new affordable homes in the last 12 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wheatley Homes East, part of Wheatley Group – Scotland's leading housing, care and property-management group – built 197 new homes in the last 12 months.

The new homes were made up of 168 for social rent and 29 for mid-market rent.

The new homes are part of Wheatley Homes East’s ambitious regeneration plans to meet housing demand. It has seen the social housing provider already deliver hundreds of new modern, high-quality, affordable and energy-efficient homes in Edinburgh and surrounding areas.

New Wheatley Homes East homes at Wallyford

Wheatley Homes East’s completed homes include:

• 48 homes in Wallyford, made up of 33 for social rent and 15 for mid-market rent;• 36 homes for social rent at Macmerry;• 35 for social rent at Penicuik;• 34 for social rent at Raw Holdings; • 32 homes at Roslin, including 18 for social rent and 14 for mid-market rent; and• 12 social rent homes at The Wisp.

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Wheatley Homes East, said: “Our ambitious new-build and regeneration plans has seen almost 200 homes completed in the last 12 months with work starting on hundreds more.

“There is a high demand for affordable housing in Edinburgh and across the Lothians and these new homes will go towards easing that. However, our investment is far more than just bricks and mortar, it is about creating a better future for our customers.

“We are proud of the difference this work has already made and the lives we have been able to help transform.”

At the same time, work is underway on the building of hundreds more new homes, including: 425 at West Craigs; 90 homes at Wallyford; 81 at Winchburgh; 46 at Deans South, Livingston; another 63 at Raw Holdings; and new homes in Macmerry, Rowanbank, Rosewell, Bathgate, Leith and Blackford.