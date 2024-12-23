When Santa met Moss the tortoise

This week Mortonhall Garden Centre held a charity evening, "'Santa Paws", which saw customers invited to come along and have their photo taken with their furry pets with Santa.

A garden centre spokesman said: "Earlier in the day we received a call from a customer asking if they were able to bring along their totoise instead. We obviously thought it was a wind-up and laughed about the prospect of this happening.

"To our amazement a customer, Lou Brown, turned up in the evening with her pet tortoise called Moss. Santa claimed that he'd never met a tortoise — or even a hare, come to think of it."

Moss apparently didn't ask for much from Santa for Christmas but did say that he'd been a good tortoise this year.

The spokesman added: "The evening was a great success and we raised over £400 for our Christmas nominated charity, Marie Curie."

