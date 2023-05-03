News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
3 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
18 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
18 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
20 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Work gets under way to offer pioneering 'defurbished' office space on Edinburgh's George Street

Work has begun on a major project at a well-known George Street building that is expected to deliver the first “defurbished” office space on one of Edinburgh’s main thoroughfares.

By Emma Newlands
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

New Clarendon – located at 114-116 George Street – is set to provide 35,000 square feet of new, eco-friendly, grade A, city centre office accommodation in the Scottish capital, with the work expected to be completed by September of this year.

The property is owned by investment giant Abrdn, with Knight Frank and JLL acting as joint agents, and its top floor has already been put under offer by a prospective occupier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set over seven floors, the building’s interiors will be “defurbished” – a modern design concept that typically includes exposed brick or concrete walls, visible vents and pipework, original flooring, and maximal use of natural light.

'With New Clarendon matching occupiers’ sustainable ambitions, we are already seeing strong levels of interest,' says JLL Scotland. Picture: contributed.'With New Clarendon matching occupiers’ sustainable ambitions, we are already seeing strong levels of interest,' says JLL Scotland. Picture: contributed.
'With New Clarendon matching occupiers’ sustainable ambitions, we are already seeing strong levels of interest,' says JLL Scotland. Picture: contributed.
Most Popular

“Plug ‘n’ play” office space – where businesses can almost instantly set up and trade – will be available on the lower ground floors, while the current car parking space will be replaced with amenities to encourage active commuting such as e-bike charging points.

Toby Withall, office agency partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “New Clarendon will provide much-needed high quality, modern space that caters to occupiers’ priorities and [environmental, social, and governance] requirements – particularly wellness facilities for staff and sustainable property. We believe there will be a significant amount of interest in this property leading up to its completion later this year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cameron Stott, head of JLL Scotland, added: “With New Clarendon matching occupiers’ sustainable ambitions, we are already seeing strong levels of interest.”

Related topics:George StreetJLL