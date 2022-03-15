Work to start on £52 million Edinburgh scheme offering 300 affordable homes

The firm, part of Wheatley Group, is due to commence work on the major project later this month.

The Dunedin Canmore homes are part of the transformation of West Craigs, which will also see up to 1,700 new homes, two new public parks, a new primary school and new shops. The first phase of the homes should be ready by the end of 2024.

Plans for the affordable homes involve the construction of 168 homes for social rent and 132 for mid-market rent.

The new homes - a mix of two to four-bedroom houses, and one, two and three-bedroom flats - include 19 suitable for wheelchair users.

They will also benefit from low-carbon features including electric car charging points, high levels of insulation and energy-efficient boilers, as well as a dedicated home office space and superfast broadband.

Mary Mulligan, chairman of Dunedin Canmore, said: “It’s really exciting that work on this landmark project will start later this month.

“This is our biggest-ever development - and the biggest across Wheatley as a whole - and we’re delighted to be working with City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Government to increase the supply of much-needed affordable housing across Edinburgh.

“The energy-efficient features of these new homes will help us cut our carbon footprint and help people save money on their fuel bills too. I can’t wait to see these fantastic new homes take shape.”

The development in West Craigs includes £23.6m funding from Edinburgh City Council.

Councillor Kate Campbell said: “It’s fantastic to see work starting on these 300 high-quality, accessible and energy-efficient homes at West Craigs.

“As housing pressures continue to increase, and the cost of living crisis makes it even harder for households and families across Edinburgh, affordable - and especially social - housing is more needed than ever.

“These houses are part of our ambitious plans to build 20,000 new, affordable, low-carbon homes by 2027. With 1,700 affordable homes under construction across 35 sites in the city, it’s clear that this is an absolute priority for Edinburgh.”

