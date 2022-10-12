Stirling-based housebuilder Ogilvie Homes, part of Ogilvie Group, will deliver 77 homes, including 23 affordable properties, at Blindwells, located to the east of Prestonpans.

In September, East Lothian Council granted planning permission for the £17 million scheme which is to be developed on a 4.5-acre plot at the north-west of the Blindwells site.

Ogilvie will join Bellway, Persimmon and Cruden Homes on site at the Blindwells development, near Tranent, which has planning consent for 1,600 new homes and proposals which include education facilities, a healthcare hub and new shops.

Stirling-based housebuilder Ogilvie Homes is poised to start work at the plot 11 site at Blindwells, located to the east of Prestonpans.

Ogilvie’s development will comprise a mix of two, three and four bedroomed residential properties available for private sale, as well as a range of two and three bedroomed homes for social rent.

Bruce Lindsay, development director at Hargreaves Land, said Ogilvie’s development marked the next key phase of the site’s overall long-term regeneration.

“This is excellent news and a welcome addition for local housing stock, particularly the availability of more affordable accommodation,” he said. “Ogilvie are committed to creating a development that will meet community needs and deliver exceptional high-quality homes for East Lothian. This exciting phase in the Blindwells regeneration story marks another chapter of positive change to this part of Scotland.”

The project will see the construction of detached, semi-detached and terraced two-storey properties. Ogilvie will also construct four two-bedroom cottage flats as part of the affordable element of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Leece, head of land at Ogilvie Homes, said: “Our development will deliver much needed quality homes within the wider masterplan strategy, contributing significantly to meeting local housing needs and creating a strong sense of community.”

Part of the £200m turnover Ogilvie Group, Ogilvie Homes is one of Scotland’s fastest growing housebuilders with current sales of £53m and developments in Boness, Crieff, Plean and West Kinfauns, among other sites.