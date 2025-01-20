Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former boss of Asda and M&S has criticised remote work for lowering productivity and causing economic decline

Lord Stuart Rose argues that remote work has created a generation of employees ‘not doing proper work’

Many companies, including Amazon and Boots, are pushing employees to return to the office full-time

Recent data shows that a significant portion of the UK workforce engages in hybrid or remote work

Remote or hybrid working has been linked to better well-being and work-life balance

The former chief executive of Asda and Marks & Spencer has argued that remote working policies have created a generation of employees who are "not doing proper work."

In an interview with BBC One’s Panorama, Lord Stuart Rose suggested that working from home reduces productivity and is linked to the "general decline" of the UK economy.

He said: “We have regressed in this country in terms of working practices, productivity and in terms of the country’s wellbeing, I think, by 20 years in the last four.”

The interview will air as part of ‘Should We Still Be Working From Home?’, a Panorama film scheduled to be broadcast tonight (January 20) on BBC One at 8pm. It is already available to stream through BBC iPlayer.

(Photos: Pexels/Getty Images)

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, most companies introduced remote working policies, with office employees the most affected by them.

The number of people working from home more than doubled between late 2019 and early 2022, rising from 4.7 million to 9.9 million.

Recent official data indicates that 28% of the UK workforce is engaged in hybrid work, 13% work fully remotely, and 44% commute to their workplaces.

In responses to the October survey by the Office for National Statistics, people reported spending more time on rest, exercise, and well-being when allowed to work from home on certain days.

But an increasing number of companies, including Amazon, Boots, and JP Morgan, have recently required their employees to return to the office full-time.

Lord Rose himself called Asda’s 5,000-strong team of head office workers back to the office for at least three days a week in 2024.

Employers argue that face-to-face contact is crucial for collaboration and that being in the office boosts employee productivity.

Rebecca Florisson, principal analyst at Lancaster University’s Work Foundation, said the recent push to get people back in the office full-time is “unhelpful, and risks undoing some of the gains that have been made in this area since the pandemic”.

“For many workers, remote work is not a ‘nice to have’ but a key element to their ability to get into and remain in work,” she said.

“Disabled workers have indicated that working from home allows them to better manage their condition and report maintained or improved productivity.”

The Labour Government is changing the law to grant workers the right to more flexible working arrangements.

The new Employment Rights Bill will make hybrid working an option for everyone, unless employers can demonstrate that it is unreasonable.

Working from home offers several benefits, especially when it comes to employees' well-being and work-life balance.

Eliminating the need for daily commuting saves time and reduces stress, leading to improved mental health and more time for personal activities, relaxation, or exercise.

Remote work often provides more control over daily schedules, allowing employees to better manage their personal lives and work tasks, a flexibility that can lead to greater job satisfaction and reduced burnout.

Many people find they are able to maintain healthier habits when working from home, such as eating healthier meals, exercising more frequently, and getting sufficient sleep.

Some employees find that they are more productive working remotely, as they are less likely to be interrupted by office noise or office politics, and working from home can reduce anxiety and stress associated with office dynamics, providing a quieter and more controlled environment for employees to work in.

Caroline Gleeson, chief executive of Occupop, a recruitment software firm, said hybrid work policies could help companies attract top talent. She said “more talent will be attracted to those positions” offering flexible working.

“It isn’t just that they may feel more productive working in a more comfortable and familiar environment but it can help to prevent burnout and improve worker retention,” she added.

