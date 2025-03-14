Workplace technology provider Agilico to open new office

Workplace technology provider Agilico has signed a 10-year lease on a new 17,780 sq ft unit at the Capital Park urban logistics and trade park development in Sighthill.

Agilico serves more than 11,000 customers in sectors spanning legal, education and financial services with cutting-edge technology such as proprietary software in accounts payable automation; document management; and hosted telephony, all complementing its circular-focused managed print services operation.

Located on Bankhead View, Capital Park is owned by a joint venture between developer Chancerygate and specialist sustainable and impact investor Bridges Fund Management.

The scheme will comprise 18 high specification new build leasehold units ranging from 2,770 sq ft to 45,980 sq ft.

Simon Davey, CEO of Agilico, said: “We have been operating out of this great city for over 40 years, so we are delighted to have invested in it. Our staff deserve a great place to work, and Capital Park achieves this while also reducing our Co2 output”.

The move marks Agilico’s second investment in Scotland having relocated to a new facility in Aberdeen during 2024.

Capital Park is five miles south west of Edinburgh city centre and in close proximity to the A720 and M8, providing easy access to the city centre, ring road and wider transport network.

The UK's largest builders’ merchant Travis Perkins recently moved into a 15,720 sq ft unit at the development, which is now fully open and trading. Three further units at the scheme are also currently under offer.

Other neighbouring occupiers to Capital Park include Evans Halshaw, Tool Station, Edinburgh College, Edinburgh Napier University and Burton Biscuit Company.

Units at the development will benefit from electric vehicle charging points, low air permeability design and solar cells on their roofs which provide green energy on an affordable basis to occupiers.

In addition, the units will be constructed from high-performance insulated cladding and roof materials to reduce CO2 emissions. The scheme is targeting an EPC A and BREEAM Very Good/Excellent rating.

Commenting on the letting, Chancerygate development manager, Andy Farrer, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Agilico to Capital Park and support in facilitating its relocation in Edinburgh.

“This latest deal, alongside the additional units which are currently under offer, is further testament to the scheme’s high quality accommodation and suitability to a diverse range of occupiers.”

Founded in 1995, Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager and the only one operating nationwide.

The company currently has more than 1.41m sq ft of urban logistics space under construction or ready for development across 11 sites ranging from Edinburgh to Croydon.

Bridges is a specialist sustainable and impact investor. Its property funds focus on sectors that are well placed to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable and inclusive economy, including healthcare, lower-cost housing and sustainable logistics.

Agents for Capital Park are JLL and Ryden.

For further information visit www.chancerygate.com.