World record attempt for largest whisky tasting to give Artisanal Spirits Company a full-year lift

Scotch Malt Whisky Society owner Artisanal Spirits Company has flagged a stronger full-year performance as it grows its global membership, launches private cask sales and makes a world record attempt for the largest whisky tasting.

The Edinburgh-based group, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021, posted revenues of £10.2 million for the six months to the end of June, an increase of 3 per cent on the year before. Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) membership grew by 9 per cent year on year, with double-digit growth in Europe, US, Japan and at its franchises. China - a key market - also returned to membership growth through the second quarter.

However, the half-year results also revealed that adjusted underlying losses had widened to £1.8m from £300,000 a year earlier. The group noted that revenue growth and profit delivery were weighted to the second half, and that it remained on track to deliver “positive” underlying earnings for the full year. It pointed towards market guidance for full-year revenues of around £25m and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of just over £1m. Since the end of the first half, global membership has continued to grow and now stands at more than 39,000.

Bosses said they anticipated continued strong performance in UK venues and a boost from the launch of the company’s refurbished venue at the Vaults in Leith at the end of September coupled with a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest whisky tasting worldwide. The SMWS membership product offer is being broadened in the second half with the introduction of private cask sales which will allow members to “more actively participate in the whisky curation process”. The move will also open up a complementary revenue stream.

The group told investors: “Like many other companies, we have felt the impact of the changing macroeconomic conditions and cost-of-living pressures during 2023, and we expect them to remain over the course of the next 12-18 months. Our globally diversified footprint, growing membership and pioneering model, combined with the demographics of our loyal and engaged customers make us better placed to continue to grow despite these wider market conditions.”

During the first half the firm also completed the final development phase of Masterton Bond, its new supply chain facility near Glasgow. The site is now completing all bottling and despatch activities for the group.

Andrew Dane, chief executive of Artisanal Spirits Company, said: “We are pleased to have achieved year on year revenue growth, particularly within the context of challenging macroeconomic headwinds in some of our key markets and cost of living pressures. We have also made continued progress against our strategic objectives with Masterton Bond now fully operational, the successful launches of the South Korea franchise and Taiwan subsidiary and further strengthening of the executive team and talent within the business.

