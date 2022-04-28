World's biggest beer club is opening its new HQ in Edinburgh

Beer52 revealed details of its new headquarters at the same time as it announced it is planning to increase its workforce by 50%.

The company, which says it is the world’s largest subscription beer club, is to recruit a further 50 staff, taking its total workforce to 150.

It comes after subscriptions rose by 128%, with the firm planning to take on staff to work in customer services, marketing, logistics, finance and HR.

And the company is promising workers its new office, in Edinburgh’s Melville Crescent, will be “at the forefront of redefining what it means to be in the office”.

Sister company, Wine52, will also be based in the same building, with a dedicated tasting room set up.

Anouska Scott, head of people at Beer52 said: “Since its inception Beer52 has constantly pushed the envelope on what it means to be an innovator.

“With businesses of all sizes navigating what working life looks like in the wake of Covid-19, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of redefining what it means to be in the office.”

She described the new HQ as a “bricks-and-mortar pledge to our people, our investment in their development, and a fun interpretation of the weird and wonderful new world of work”.