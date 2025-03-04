Young hotel boss wins top Edinburgh award

Hospitality’s next generation leader recognised for excellence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trailblazing young hotelier has been recognised for his outstanding leadership, drive and innovative influence after being named Rising Star of the Year at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Awards.

Martijn Zengerink, General Manager of the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa Edinburgh, impressed judges with his ability to inspire teams, increase revenue and drive change and investment – all at just 29 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since taking the leadership reins in April 2024, Martijn has transformed the five-star hotel’s performance, spearheading business growth, championing sustainability and positioning the Sheraton as a leader in Edinburgh’s luxury hospitality scene.

Martijn Zengerink, General Manager of the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Awards

Martijn said: "It’s an incredible honour to be recognised as a Rising Star in such a dynamic and competitive industry.

“Hospitality is all about people, and I’m fortunate to work with an exceptional team that shares my passion for creating outstanding guest experiences. This award is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence."

Since joining the Sheraton in August 2023, Martijn’s leadership has driven a remarkable period of growth. Under his direction, the hotel has seen a 26% increase in net owner return, a £1.2M investment in upgrades, and a 4.2-point gain in market share, reinforcing its status as a premier five-star destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond financial success, Martijn has focused on team development, with over 20 staff members earning promotions in the past year – a direct result of his commitment to building a culture of empowerment and career growth.

Judges of the Rising Star Awards said: “Martijn has made an outstanding contribution to the organisation, particularly impressive for someone so young. His achievements are notable not only in terms of results, but also in his leadership, the changes he’s managed, and the performance of his team. These qualities truly made Martijn stand out.”

Martijn’s journey from hotel management roles across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia to leading one of Edinburgh’s flagship hotels is a testament to his vision, innovation, and people-first approach.

The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades as one of Edinburgh’s most iconic five-star destinations. Under Martijn’s leadership, the hotel is entering this milestone year stronger than ever, continuing its legacy of excellence in hospitality, service and innovation.