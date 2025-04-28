Young people help create rail safety activity pack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The young people of Edinburgh-based 6VT Youth Community Rail Partnership (CRP), Britain’s first and only youth-led CRP, have teamed up with Cross Country Trains to create a fun and educational activity pack that teaches children about rail safety in an exciting and interactive way.

Launching in the same year that Britain celebrates 200 years of modern railways, this pack introduces primary school-aged children to the importance of train travel while helping them learn how to stay safe near the tracks. It’s more than just an educational tool—it’s a chance for children to see trains as part of Britain’s history, their daily lives, and their future.

The best part? The ideas for the pack’s content came straight from the young people involved in the Youth CRP. They worked closely with i-Creation, a company known for developing engaging learning materials, to make sure the pack is not just informative but also fun.

Designed to suit different learning styles, the pack is full of bright visuals, hands-on activities, and playful tasks. It includes colouring pages, a quiz, and puzzles that make learning about railways enjoyable. There’s even a cut-out train model for children to build, making the experience even more interactive.

6VT CRP on board a Cross Country Voyager

As the only youth-led CRP in the UK, 6VT Youth CRP is committed to helping children and young people build a positive relationship with the rail network. Their goal is to make train travel safer, more inclusive, and accessible while also promoting sustainable travel as a greener way to get around.

Fiona Horne, operations manager at 6VT Edinburgh City Youth Café, said: “This activity pack is a fantastic way to get children thinking about rail safety in a fun and engaging way. By making these important messages accessible and enjoyable, we can help children feel more confident when using the railway.”

CJ McLeod (17), chair of the Youth CRP, added: “As young people ourselves, we know how important it is to feel safe and informed when using public transport. We wanted to make something that children would enjoy while learning key safety tips at the same time.”

Alex Bray, stakeholder liaison manager at Cross Country Trains, said: “We’re proud to support this project. Helping young people develop safe rail habits early on benefits everyone —passengers, staff, and the wider community. It’s fantastic to see the Youth CRP leading the way.”

The activity pack will soon be available to schools, youth groups, and members of the public.