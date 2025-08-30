12 of Edinburgh's best and most stunning beauty spots according to our readers

You don’t have to venture too far in Edinburgh to find a beauty spot - whether it be one of the Scottish capital’s public parks or river walkways.

We asked our readers about their favourite places in Edinburgh and many of its beauty spots and green spaces featured in the hundreds of answers we received.

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 of the best beauty spots in the city, as chosen by our readers.

River Almond Walkway The walkway following the River Almond from Cramond Brig to Cramond village takes in a variety of woodland, including beech, oak and sycamore. It takes around two hours to complete.

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh Many named the Royal Botanic Garden as their favourite beauty spot in Edinburgh. The stunning garden is perfect for a walk, picnic or peaceful moment and visitors can see plants from around the world.

Dr Neil's Garden Dr Neil's Garden, a hidden gem beauty spot that even many locals don't know exists, was also named as one of our readers' favourite spots. Dr Neil's Garden is an oasis of calm, which usually opens to the public around March to October each year.

Princes Street Gardens Princes Street Gardens was also identified as one of the best beauty spots in the city, giving visitors the chance to relax in the city centre while taking in stunning views of Edinburgh Castle.