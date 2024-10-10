100th birthday at Elsie Inglis Nursing Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A remarkable milestone was celebrated this week as Evelyn Loudon marked her 100th birthday at the Elsie Inglis Nursing Home in Edinburgh. Surrounded by family and staff, Evelyn's special day was filled with joy, nostalgia, and a deep sense of gratitude for a century of experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evelyn, a cherished resident of Elsie Inglis, was born on October 7th, 1924, in India and came to Edinburgh aged seven to start her education. She has lived through a century of significant historical events and societal changes. As she reflected on her life, Evelyn shared stories of her youth, her family, and the many adventures that have shaped her into the inspiring woman she is today.

The highlight of the celebration was a congratulatory card received from King Charles III, presented by one of the Bailies of the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, to honour Evelyn and acknowledge her incredible journey. The moment was a touching reminder of the respect and admiration that the community holds for its centenarians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursing home staff organized a beautiful party, complete with decorations and a large birthday cake. The warm atmosphere was a testament to the close-knit community at Elsie Inglis, where Evelyn is deeply loved and respected.

Evelyn with the card from The King

Evelyn’s children gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion, sharing anecdotes and family memories. As the celebrations continued, it became clear that Evelyn Loudon’s 100th birthday is not just a celebration of her age, but a celebration of a life well-lived—a life filled with love, adventure, and an indomitable spirit.

The residents and staff of Elsie Inglis Nursing Home extend their warmest wishes to Evelyn as she embarks on her next chapter, hoping for many more joyful moments to come. Happy 100th birthday, Evelyn! Your remarkable journey continues to inspire us all.