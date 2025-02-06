219.3% rise in temporary homelessness in Edinburgh as children face New Year in B&Bs

Some 4,935 individuals were in temporary accommodation in Edinburgh at the start of the New Year according to a freedom of information request submitted by Capital Letters.

Temporary accommodation is often a last resort for society’s most vulnerable people who lack a place to call home.

They may be fleeing domestic violence, leaving care or being victims of a no-fault eviction, unable to locate suitable housing in time.

There has been a 219.36% increase in people being placed in temporary accommodation in Edinburgh between 2019 and 2024 according to a freedom of information request by Capital Letters.

Year Number of People in Temporary Accommodation Jan-19 1232 Dec-24 3935 Percentage Increase (%) 219.36

Temporary accommodation in Edinburgh includes local authority housing as well as hostels and B&Bs.

There has been a 291% increase in individuals being placed in B&Bs from 2019 to 2024.

Month and Year Number of people living in B&Bs

Jan-19 100

Jan-21 245

Jan-23 426

Dec-24 391 % Increase in occupancy 291%

Heartbreakingly, many residents of temporary accommodation are children.

There were 397 couples with children in temporary accommodation in December 2024, a 118.1% increase from January 2019. Families with four children saw the largest increase in temporary accommodation occupancy since 2019, rising by 350%.

Couples with three children came second with a 123.81% increase. Couples with five children came third with 80%. In fourth place came couples with two children who had a 56.10% increase.

Families with one child experienced a 59.9% increase since 2019. Finally, families with 5 children stayed consistent between both periods.

Couples with Children in Temporary Accommodation 1 Child 2 Children 3 Children 4 Children 5 Children >5 Children Overall Difference % 2019-2024 59.90% 56.10% 123.81% 350% 80% 0%

Steven Strachan from Capital Letters, who submitted the freedom of information request revealing the shocking data, commented: “Facing eviction can be a stressful and overwhelming experience especially when there are children involved. There are steps you can take to manage the situation and protect your rights. Here are some tips if you find yourself facing eviction.”

Understand the Eviction Notice

“There are different types of eviction notices (e.g., section 21, section 8, or notice to quit). Make sure you understand what the notice is for and whether it is valid. Ensure it follows legal procedures, including the proper notice period.”

Seek professional advice

“If you are unsure about the notice, seek legal advice from organisations like Shelter, Citizens Advice, or a solicitor who specialises in housing law who can clarify your rights and options.”

Communicate with Your Landlord

“If you’re able, speak to your landlord as soon as possible. Sometimes, an agreement can be reached, such as extending your tenancy, negotiating payment plans, or allowing you to stay while you find alternative housing.”

Document everything

“Keep a record of all communications with your landlord, including emails, letters, and phone calls. This could be helpful if there are any disputes later.”

Know Your Rights

“In the United Kingdom, tenants have protection from eviction in most cases, especially if they have lived in the property for more than six months. In certain circumstances, eviction may not be possible unless the landlord has obtained a court order. Legal aid may be available for those who are eligible.”

Check for Illegal Eviction

“Landlords cannot evict tenants without following proper legal procedures. If your landlord tries to evict you without a court order or changes the locks without notice, this is considered an illegal eviction. If this happens, you can contact the authorities for help.”

Start Looking for new Accommodation

“It’s wise to start looking for a new place to live as soon as possible. Start searching online or contact local housing associations and letting agents.”

Consider Temporary Accommodation

“If you're unable to secure permanent housing right away, explore temporary accommodation by getting in touch with your local council. They will help you consider options such as hostels, shelters, or staying with friends or family while you find a longer-term solution.”

Take a Proactive Approach

“While eviction is undoubtedly stressful, staying calm and acting as early as possible will improve your chances of finding a solution. Planning and exploring your options early will give you more time to act.”