2Moreish and Moreish TV couple Craig and Debbz host 30th wedding anniversary party

The All Together Tavern sitcom stars were first spotted enjoying Thai food and champagne through the week in Edinburgh and this time hosting their own party with close family and friends.

Craig and Debbz Stephens are no strangers to showbiz with hosting the popular music and entertainment magazine show Moreish TV and appearing on ITV show This Morning.

They are also working on new scripts with the cast of TV sitcom All Together Tavern as well as releasing their new single at the end of July 'Get Up Stand Up ' by 2Moreish, created and co written by Kirk Turnbull from QFX who also produced the dance track which has been creating waves in Europe, USA and Australia and more.

The couple hosted their 30th wedding anniversary party on Saturday in Edinburgh and stars spotted included hit music producer Kirk Turnbull (QFX) who flew from Czech Republic and Guinness world record holder Captain Beany (Blind Date) whom travelled from Wales.

This Morning piper Louise Marshall attended to pipe at the invite only special party

The party even had professional caricaturist Maria Amerigo whom did caricatures of the stars as well as guests attending and the music and entertainment was provided by the popular DJ Calverto and singers included 2Moreish's Craig and Debbz.

The couple carried in a large 30th wedding anniversary cake piped in by Scots piper to the Lord Provost as well as a regular on This Morning 'Louise Marshall' who then did some traditional tunes as well as some pop tunes.