2Moreish have been making waves in the Dance music scene

2Moreish is a new dance music group formed by Kirk Turnbull (known for the hit dance music group QFX) and Scottish entertainment couple Craig and Debbz .

2Moreish have been making waves with their freshness in the Dance music scene after their music was announced on Facebook by QFX star Kirk Turnbull and Edinburgh showbiz couple Craig and Debbz this week.

They have recently announced their formation and are set to release their first track, "Get Up Stand Up," in July and have already laid down the foundations for a follow up track and both will be released on Epidemic Records.

The trio have been working on writing lyrics and producing the music at Kirk Turnbull's QFX Studios in the Czech Republic where the former Hawick resident now lives with his family.

Get Up Stand Up new release by 2Moreish is out in July DTC

Kirk is known for also remixing the dance hit 'Freed From Desire' by Gala for the UK and is frequently working at festivals with QFX but has taken time away to work aside under the 2Moreish banner after the new track Get Up Stand Up music video appeared on the Official QFX YouTube channel and the track has been trending in Europe, USA, Australia and UK through DJ Pools.

Craig and Debbz Stephens are also known for hosting "Moreish TV" and have made appearances on ITV's "This Morning." The group name "2Moreish" was chosen as a nod to "Moreish TV" and the fact that there are two of them (Craig and Debbz) with Kirk adding his music which you can hear in his particular playing style.

Watch the Official music video for Get Up Stand Up by 2Moreish here https://youtu.be/kxcYahstu5c?si=4JsQAq9zPHgtmudT