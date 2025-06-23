400% surge in ‘Cheap Food’ searches in Aberdeen highlights cost of living strain

Aberdeen has seen a staggering 400% surge in searches for ‘cheap food’, placing it second in the UK and highest in Scotland according to new research.

The analysis conducted by Peak Waste, looked at year-on-year changes in average monthly Google searches for the term ‘cheap food’. While Oxford topped the list with a 600% increase, Aberdeen followed in second place with a 400% surge. Salford placed third with a 300% rise.

Location Percentage Increase YOY Oxford 600% Aberdeen 400% Salford 300% Manchester 200% Bath 200% Kingston upon Hull 200% Nottingham 100% Warrington 100% Bournemouth 100% York 100%

The data reflects rising concern over food affordability and financial strain across the UK, with Scottish cities also reporting significant increases. Glasgow saw an 80% rise in searches and Edinburgh a 56% increase, underlining growing pressure across urban Scotland.

Location Percentage Increase YOY Aberdeen 400% Glasgow 80% Edinburgh 56%

Local organisations are seeing the effects on the ground. CFINE (Community Food Initiatives North East) distributed 38,205 emergency food parcels during 2023/24 in Aberdeen, following 35,307 parcels in 2022–23, with demand continuing to rise into 2025.

The cost-of-living crisis continues to hit households across Scotland, with rising grocery prices, rent increases, and energy bills contributing to mounting financial pressure, prompting more people to seek affordable food options online.

Speaking on the findings Martin Firth from Peak Waste said: “This surge in searches for ‘cheap food’ is not just a trend, it’s a red flag.

“When a city like Aberdeen sees a 400% surge, it highlights the growing divide between rising living costs and stagnant incomes.

“This data underscores the urgent need for systemic solutions, not just community larders and foodbanks, but real policy action that addresses food insecurity at its root.”