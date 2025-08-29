60th wedding anniversary of Iris and Hugh Robertson celebrated

Midlothian residents, Iris and Hugh Robertson, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on 28 August 2025.

His Majesty’s Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian, Ian Gardner, and the Provost of Midlothian Council, Cllr Debbi McCall, visited the couple to present them with flowers to mark the special occasion.

Iris and Hugh met on blind date, set up by mutual friends and were later married on 28th August 1965 at the Tron Church in Moredun, Edinburgh.

They went on to have four children, Paul, David, Gillian and Jane and now have 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Other than very brief periods where Hugh worked away from home, they have barely spent a day apart since they first met.

In Picture: (Clockwise from top left) – Midlothian Provost Debbi McCall, Iris Robertson, Hugh Robertson and Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Ian Gardner.

Hugh worked in the shipyards and then the building trade as a joiner and cabinet maker. Iris was a devoted stay-at-home mum most of her life and also spent time working in home-help as well as running a majorette troupe and keep fit classes for many years.

Hugh and Iris first moved to Hilltown in 1991, when along with their son David they purchased what was a derelict farmhouse. With Hugh’s skills, and the assistance of the whole family, they renovated the farmhouse and lived there for a number of years, before building their current home in Hilltown 2005 where they have lived since.

The celebrations for Hugh and Iris will continue this weekend, with the couple looking forward to a party with their family.