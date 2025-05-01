900 homes in West Lothian to benefit from broadband upgrade as part of£157 million UK government investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 65,000 homes and businesses in Scotland and 900 in West Lothian to gain access to lightning-fast broadband for the first time, helping to break down barriers to opportunity and kickstart economic growth under the Government’s Plan for Change

Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston Constituency has welcomed news that around 65,000 Scottish homes and businesses, including 900 in West Lothian, will receive access to fast, reliable broadband as government helps break down barriers to opportunity and boost economic growth under the Labour government’s Plan for Change.

The £157 million contract with Openreach is the largest ever under Project Gigabit. It will power up efforts to tackle digital exclusion across the entire UK – delivering the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change, from boosting local economic growth through giving businesses the vital tools they need, to improving access to public services like virtual NHS appointments.

Commenting, Gregor Poynton MP said: “This is brilliant news for people in the Livingston constituency and across West Lothian. Access to the internet is no longer a luxury, it is an essential way we live, work and learn in our everyday lives. I’m delighted homes in Livingston constituency and across West Lothian are set to benefit from the UK Labour Government making this investment, which will help families and grow our economy.”

Gregor Poynton MP in Borxburn.

Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray said: “This £157 million UK Government investment is a game changer for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the most remote areas of Scotland. Rolling out lightning-fast broadband will equip and inspire local businesses to thrive, enable families to access vital services, and build resilient communities. Our Plan for Change recognises that rural communities are the backbone of our nation and economic growth must reach every corner of Scotland, ensuring that opportunity isn't determined by postcode but by potential.”

The deal was struck under an £800 million agreement with Openreach announced last August as part of wider plans to end the plight of digital exclusion across rural Britain, with work already underway to connect over 227,000 premises in hard-to-reach parts of Wales and England as part of the agreement.

The agreement is funded by the UK government who will work alongside the Scottish Government and Openreach to deliver the coverage.

The contract will support significant work already being carried out through the Scottish Government’s R100 programme. It also builds on another Project Gigabit contract in Scotland, awarded in February through a partnership with the Scottish Government, for up to 11,000 premises in the Borders and Midlothian.

More contracts are also expected to be signed later this year for Orkney, Shetland and across the east of Scotland. Project Gigabit targets places too difficult or expensive for providers to reach in their commercial build and would otherwise be left behind with older digital infrastructure.

The world-class networks being built across the UK is laying the foundations needed to kickstart economic growth, creating and supporting thousands of high-skilled jobs, empowering industries of all kinds to innovate and increase productivity by taking up digital technology.

It's also crucial to the government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity, ensuring people can access vital services now and in the future, no matter where they are, from government services like Universal Credit and HMRC to online courses for those looking to improve their job prospects through new skills to helping pensioners combat loneliness by catching up with loved ones over higher quality video calls.