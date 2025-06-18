A small act of kindness, A big impact: customer care at Asda Dunbar

Irene Bisset, who has been a friendly face at Asda Dunbar for four years, was in the middle of her shift near the checkout area, when she spotted a customer who seemed unwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irene walked over and gently asked if everything was OK before the customer explained she was new to the area and was feeling overwhelmed.

Irene invited the customer to take a seat, offered her water, and carefully packed away her shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene didn’t just lend a hand - she stayed by the customer’s side, offering reassurance until she felt well enough again to continue with her day and safely leave the store before heading home.

Irene Bisset

A few weeks later, the customer returned to the store and spoke to Irene, expressing how grateful she was for her kindness that day.

Irene Bisset, Front-End Colleague, Asda Dunbar, said: “I just did what I hope someone would do for me. Sometimes all it takes is a little kindness and a few minutes of your time to turn someone’s day around – I am glad I was able to help her.”

Lee Dryburgh, General Store Manager, Asda Dunbar, said “We’re incredibly proud of Irene. She always goes the extra mile for our customers; she’s a true credit to the team and a perfect example of what Asda is all about. Well Done, Irene.”