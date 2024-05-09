Aaron House in Penicuik celebrates outstanding care as praised by Care Inspectorate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aaron House care home in Penicuik, part of Aurem Care, has received commendation from the Care Inspectorate following its recent inspection. The Care Inspectorate’s thorough evaluation highlighted Aaron House’s exceptional standards, with an overall rating of Good in four key areas and Very Good in another.

Key findings from the inspection report include:

• Warm and Positive Relationships: Residents at Aaron House benefit from nurturing and positive relationships with the dedicated staff, fostering an environment of trust and comfort.• Active Engagement: Residents enjoy ample opportunities to engage in various activities throughout the day, promoting physical and mental wellbeing.• Well-Trained and Supported Staff: The staff members at Aaron House are extensively trained and well-supported, equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide exemplary care and support to the residents.• Proactive Management: The management team demonstrates proactiveness in supporting staff members, advocating for shared learning and reflective practice to continuously enhance the quality of care provided.

Home Manager, Stephen Van-Putten, expressed his delight at the recognition, saying: "At Aaron House, our foremost priority is always the wellbeing of our residents. We are thrilled that the Care Inspectorate’s report reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and continually improving our services to ensure that our residents receive the best possible care."

Aurem Care staff celebrate the Care Inspection report

Residents living at Aaron House echoed their appreciation for the exceptional care provided, describing the staff as 'wonderful,' 'kind,' and 'always going above and beyond.'