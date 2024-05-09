Aaron House in Penicuik celebrates outstanding care as praised by Care Inspectorate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Key findings from the inspection report include:
• Warm and Positive Relationships: Residents at Aaron House benefit from nurturing and positive relationships with the dedicated staff, fostering an environment of trust and comfort.• Active Engagement: Residents enjoy ample opportunities to engage in various activities throughout the day, promoting physical and mental wellbeing.• Well-Trained and Supported Staff: The staff members at Aaron House are extensively trained and well-supported, equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide exemplary care and support to the residents.• Proactive Management: The management team demonstrates proactiveness in supporting staff members, advocating for shared learning and reflective practice to continuously enhance the quality of care provided.
Home Manager, Stephen Van-Putten, expressed his delight at the recognition, saying: "At Aaron House, our foremost priority is always the wellbeing of our residents. We are thrilled that the Care Inspectorate’s report reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and continually improving our services to ensure that our residents receive the best possible care."
Residents living at Aaron House echoed their appreciation for the exceptional care provided, describing the staff as 'wonderful,' 'kind,' and 'always going above and beyond.'
Aaron House remains steadfast in its commitment to providing compassionate and person-centred care to its residents, embodying the ethos of Aurem Care.