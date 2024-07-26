Adopted Scot turns pandemic isolation into literary success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MiLFY, an adopted Scottish author, has signed a publishing deal with renowned Indian Publisher, New Age Publishing, for her debut novel, "The Italian Affair." This contemporary romance novel is set to be released in the first week of August and will be available in bookstores across India.

The Italian Affair tackles a subject often overlooked in literature and media: a woman facing mid-life challenges and a sexless marriage, exploring the moral dilemma of entering an adulterous relationship with a younger man.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, MiLFY spent part of every year living in Italy, immersing herself in the culture and forging friendships with colorful local characters. When lockdowns prevented her return to her beloved Italy, MiLFY channeled her longing for the country into her writing, fictionalizing her pre-pandemic experiences and creating a vivid escape for readers similarly trapped at home.

The Italian Affair has struck a chord with early readers, who praise MiLFY's ability to transport them to Italy through her evocative descriptions of food, scenery, and interpersonal relationships. Kam Bansal of Stonehaven, UK, enthuses, "I felt hungry after every chapter!" Another reader joked that MiLFY should receive a grant from the Italian Tourist Board, as the book is likely to inspire a wave of travel to Italy.

MiLFY of “The Italian Affair” enjoying a sunny Scottish day

The novel not only serves as a vicarious travel experience but also opens up conversations about topics often considered taboo, such as female sexuality in middle age and the complexities of long-term relationships. MiLFY's portrayal of her protagonist's internal struggle offers readers a candid and relatable exploration of desire and personal fulfilment.

"Writing The Italian Affair was my way of coping with the overwhelming feeling of isolation during lockdown," MiLFY shares. "I never expected it to resonate with so many people. It's heartening to know that my story has provided both escapist entertainment and comfort to readers during these challenging times."

MiLFY emphasizes that The Italian Affair is intended for mature audiences due to its explicit content and themes of infidelity. While the book explores universal emotions and experiences, it does contain scenes and discussions of a sexual nature that are integral to the story," she explains.

To read an excerpt of The Italian Affair visit https://BookHip.com/XQJZCAZ

For more information, author interviews, or review copies, please contact: MiLFY at [email protected]

About MiLFY: MiLFY is an American author, living in the UK with her husband and two daughters. Drawing from her personal experiences in Italy, MiLFY has crafted a narrative that transports readers to the heart of Italy. The Italian Affair is her debut novel.