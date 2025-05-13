Age Scotland searching for older people's community champions

Age Scotland has launched a nationwide search for its inaugural older people’s community champion as the charity opens nominations for its 2025 awards.

For the first time this year’s awards will include a community champion category to celebrate small acts of kindness, generosity and support offered to older people by a friend, neighbour, shopkeeper, tradesperson or acquaintance that make a huge difference to the older person they are helping.

Age Scotland wants to hear about the postie who goes the extra mile to ensure that mail is delivered to an older person to help them stay in touch with family and friends, and the neighbour who cuts an older person’s grass, keeps the weeds under control and tends to the plants as a favour, and the shopkeeper who makes sure an older customer’s copy of the local paper and favourite sweets are kept aside and always has time for a proper chat.

Community champions are the people who by doing little things make a big difference and Age Scotland wants to recognise and reward the everyday kindnesses that help tackle loneliness and isolation among older people.

Katherine Crawford, chief executive officer of Age Scotland, said: “We are delighted to open nominations for the 2025 Age Scotland Awards – an opportunity to recognise the hard work and dedication of individuals, groups and organisations making a positive difference to the lives of older people in Scotland.

“As well as existing categories such as Best Working Partnership, Campaigning and Influencing, Services for Older People, Member Group of the Year Award and Volunteer of the Year, this year we’ll also be celebrating Scotland’s community champions for the first time. We know from older people what a huge difference kind-hearted people make to their daily lives, whether it is the neighbour who cuts the grass and tends to the garden, or the postie who takes the time for a chat when delivering the mail.

“These people aren’t part of an organisation or working in an official capacity – they are older people’s community champions in the truest sense. Their small acts of kindness play a big role in making older people feel valued, cared for and we want to recognise them with our new award.

“So, if you know someone who is making a meaningful difference in the life of an older person, why not put them forward for the first ever community champion award? You can find out more including how to nominate at age.scot/awards and you have until June 27 to get your nominations in.”