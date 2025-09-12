Aldi colleagues take on Edinburgh Kiltwalk in memory of teammate’s son

When Ashley McKenzie’s six-year-old son, Jaxon, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain stem cancer in April last year, she vowed to have a positive impact on childhood cancer patients, supporting them and their families through their journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After losing her son, Jaxon, just eight months after diagnosis, Ashley and her husband set up a charity in honour of their six-year-old, ‘Jaxon’s Gift’, which is dedicated to supporting families of children diagnosed with life-threatening conditions.

This September, Ashley will be taking on the gruelling challenge of walking Edinburgh Kiltwalk with six of her Aldi Scotland colleagues, raising funds for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley, who has worked at Aldi for ten years, says the support from her colleagues was “a lifeline” during Jaxon’s diagnosis and treatment.

Ashley McKenzie (centre left) with Aldi colleagues and teammates ahead of the Edinburgh Kiltwalk

The team will walk proudly wearing Jaxon’s favourite colour, bright orange, with clothing printed with his handwriting, which now forms the charity’s logo.

Ashley said: “Everything happened so fast. One weekend Jaxon was running around like any other little boy, and the next we were told there was nothing they could do to cure him – only prolong his life as long as possible. Our world fell apart.”

Her son, Jaxon, a happy, healthy and active little boy, suddenly developed slurred speech and reduced movement in one leg over the course of one weekend. What his family first feared might be a stroke turned out to be a rare and inoperable tumour on his brain stem, known as DIPG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite undergoing 13 gruelling sessions of radiotherapy, each requiring a daily general anaesthetic, and intensive treatment to manage his symptoms, Jaxon sadly passed away in December, just eight months after his diagnosis.

Jaxon with his younger sister Ayda

She continued: “The support from everyone at Aldi has been incredible. From texts checking in, to getting involved in fundraising, they’ve been by my side every step of the way – and they’ll be by my side for the Kiltwalk. We’ve already raised over £2,500 and the response has been overwhelming.”

Jaxon’s Gift has been set up to support families with the expenses associated with childhood cancer. During Jaxon’s treatment, Young Lives vs Cancer and its associated network of smaller charities supported Ashley’s family by providing a specialist car seat for Jaxon and an iPad for him to relax with during hospital visits.

Ashley added: “The help we received from Young Lives vs Cancer during Jaxon’s illness was incredible – from financial advice and equipment to memory-making trips. Setting up Jaxon’s Gift is our way of being part of that wider charity network and giving back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We couldn’t save Jaxon, but through Jaxon’s Gift we can make sure other families are supported in those weeks, months and even years of a childhood cancer diagnosis. If we can positively impact even one family, I’ll know Jaxon’s name lives on – and that’s what keeps me going.”

To donate or learn more about Jaxon’s Gift, visit Jaxon's Gift - JustGiving