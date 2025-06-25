Aldi hiring 20 store colleagues in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Aldi is actively recruiting for 20 store colleagues in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store positions.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as Store Assistant and Store Cleaner, all the way up to Deputy Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stores in the Edinburgh and the Lothians where Aldi is looking to hire include Haddington, Hermiston Gait, Cameron Toll and Musselburgh.

Aldi Scotland

Aldi offers industry-leading pay, with Store Assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service. In London, the starting rate is £14.05 per hour, rising to £14.35.

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

The recruitment drive supports Aldi’s ongoing store growth, with upcoming openings in locations such as Kirkintilloch and Baillieston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

Those interested in joining Aldi’s growing team can apply at: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk