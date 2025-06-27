All aboard for a great day out in Belfast Stena Line day trips help you embrace the best Belfast festivals

With a rich history, flavoursome food scene and unique experiences Belfast is a city offering one giant adventure after another. Last summer almost 135,000 people explored this bustling city centre, uncovering its unique charm and character. Titanic Belfast is undeniably the number one visitor attraction in town but every summer the city becomes a cultural haven with an array of festivals offering something for everyone.

And, thanks to Stena Line, embracing these fantastic festivals has never been easier.

The Swedish-owned ferry company is inviting customers to leave their cars, and cares, at home and enjoy an unforgettable day out.

With so much to enjoy across an action-packed summer, Stena Line has put together an overview of some of the city’s best festivals.

Belfast TradFest

Belfast TradFest, 27 July - 3 August: A UNESCO City of Music Belfast’s TradFest features world-class performances from renowned artists like Dervish, Matt Molloy, John Carty and lively pub sessions. Highlights include the annual Titanic Céilí and a diverse program of lectures, film screenings and taster sessions.

Belfast Mela, County Antrim; 16 - 24 August: Northern Ireland’s largest celebration of cultural diversity, Belfast Mela, returns with its most ambitious programme yet; a vibrant, inclusive festival where communities unite in celebration. The Mela transforms iconic venues and public spaces across Belfast with a rich mix of music, dance, food, art, theatre, wellbeing, and immersive experiences culminating with Mela Day in the city’s Botanic Gardens.

Belfast Maritime Festival,County Antrim; 6-7 September

The city’s iconic Titanic Quarter will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of sea, ships and stories as the Maritime Festival returns to Belfast. The waterfront will be a hive of activity, with historic ships moored along the quayside, street theatre, live music, interactive heritage experiences, artisan food markets and family-friendly zones.

