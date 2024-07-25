All aboard for railway giveaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Win a unique travel experience with Mackie’s and Caledonian Sleeper

One lucky winner is set for a sweet celebration with an exclusive prize up for grabs as part of a golden ticket giveaway launched on National Ice Cream Day (July 21).

Mackie’s of Scotland and Caledonian Sleeper have teamed up to grant one lucky winner and their plus one an unforgettable journey aboard the sleeper service, plus a year’s supply of Mackie’s ice cream and chocolate.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day last week, passengers received complimentary mini tubs of Mackie’s ice cream, handed out from a specially designed ice cream trike on platform one at Euston station.

Mackie's ice cream on the Caledonian Sleeper.

Kathryn Darbandi, Managing Director at Caledonian Sleeper, said “Thanks to Mackie’s, our guests have been enjoying a sweet taste of Scotland onboard for a number of years, with Mackie’s chocolate available onboard.

“It’s fantastic that we are able to grow this partnership with Mackie’s and to give a lucky winner the chance to win a fantastic prize which could bookend a beautiful holiday or an overdue visit to family and friends on the other side of the UK.”

To be in with a chance of winning, participants must submit their entry on Caledonian Sleeper’s website.

The competition launches ahead of the Aberdeenshire firm expanding its partnership with Caledonian Sleeper to provide mini tubs of Mackie’s ice cream in its Euston lounge for all Caledonian Double En-suite and Club En-suite guests from July 22, having provided Mackie’s 35g chocolate bars since 2022.

Amanda Drummond who is Partnership Marketing & CRM Lead at Caledonian Sleeper.

Stuart Common, Managing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “To celebrate Mackie’s continuing partnership with Caledonian Sleeper, we’re excited to give one lucky person the chance to experience a trip on the iconic train.

“Seeing Mackie’s bars of chocolate touring the UK has been fantastic and we’re delighted to be providing a further taste of Scotland at the Euston lounge.

“If you have an interest in trains, travelling or ice cream then this is the competition for you!”

The competition will run until August 31.

Winners will receive two return tickets from any Caledonian Sleeper destination in a Caledonian Double or Club room, plus a year’s supply of Mackie’s ice cream, in the form of vouchers, and 52 bars of chocolate. The winner will be announced week commencing September 2.

In addition to the main prize, there are additional, smaller prizes to be won daily.

Earlier this year, Mackie’s of Scotland reported huge growth south of the border, adding 1000 distribution points across Tesco, Asda and Morrisons.

Last year, the family firm landed a nationwide listing for Honeycomb with Waitrose, seeing the flavour stocked in 245 of its outlets in a deal worth around £500,000, building on the success of a nationwide Sainsbury’s distribution deal the year prior.

As the UK's largest independently owned ice cream manufacturers and one of the country's top ice cream brands, Mackie’s ice cream is made using fresh milk and cream from their fifth-generation family dairy farm, Westertown, near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.

Caledonian Sleeper is a unique overnight rail service which allows you to travel sustainably in comfort and style. Closing your eyes in the heart of one city and waking up in another. With no need to worry about queues, security, transfers, or baggage collection, you will be delivered to your chosen destination allowing you to make the most of your day and enjoy all that it has to offer.

To enter the competition, visit: https://www.sleeper.scot/golden-ticket/

To find out more about Mackie’s, please visit: www.mackies.co.uk