Aloha fun had at care home’s charity event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents treated to vibrant party with delicious food and top prizes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pensioners at Scotland’s most luxurious care home were treated to a Hawaiian-themed charity party, packed with entertainment, delicious food, and prizes.

Building on the success of last year's party, the Cramond Residence’s Lifestyle Team created another fun-filled day for residents and their families to enjoy, with all proceeds going to Age Scotland with this year seeing £551 raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual party has become a firm favourite with residents and their families with each year offering a unique theme for all to enjoy.

Resident and their family at Cramond's charity event

Elaine Vallance, Head of the Lifestyle Team at Cramond Residence, said: "This is an event we’ve been running for a few years now and it’s always an exciting time for staff and residents at the home and every year we are looking to see how we can improve upon the last.

“This year we decided we wanted to host a Hawaiian-themed party, and it was incredibly rewarding to see that this was a hit with the residents.

“The Fete is a great opportunity for residents and their families to come together, enjoy good food and music in a safe and relaxed environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents enjoyed a day full of Hawaiian BBQ food, live music, various shows, balloon modelling, a raffle, and a tombola.

Hawaiian theme at Cramond's chairty event

Elaine said: "We’ve got an exceptional team here who work very hard to create a range of activities and events for the residents to ensure that we are constantly bringing them activities that bring them joy.

“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved with this year’s Fete both in my team and those who attended, it was another incredible day at Cramond Residence and we’re already looking forward to seeing how we can make this even better next year.”

The Hawaiian BBQ menu included BBQ chicken tenders, beef and veggie burgers with BBQ sauce, Hawaiian chicken with mango and avocado slaw, Lomi Lomi (smoked salmon), Hawaiian pizza, and grilled pineapple slices with a selection of salads and dressings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The raffle offered exciting prizes including a £250 Virgin experience voucher, a £75 John Lewis voucher, and afternoon tea for two at Harvey Nichols.

Residents dancing at Cramond's charity party

Cramond Residence prioritises the residents’ needs and offers a tailored activity programme that combines a luxury hotel ambiance with the comfort of home living.

The residence was purpose-built for £8m and opened in October 2018, adopting a small-group living philosophy with a major emphasis on socialisation.

Cramond Residence offers a wide variety of dementia care services within the general home environment or in a specialist area carefully designed for those at a more advanced stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home provides a range of activities specially designed to give those living with dementia a richer and more satisfying life, with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support and relief.

To find out more about Cramond Residence, please visit: https://cramondresidence.co.uk/