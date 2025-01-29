Amazon Dunfermline provides support to Scot Baby Box Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline has delivered products worth £2,500 to Scot Baby Box Appeal.

The Scot Baby Box Appeal supports families with newborns in Ukraine. The charity distributes pre-loved baby boxes filled with essential items, alongside supplies for relief efforts and other critical necessities, helping to ensure that every newborn has a safe and nurturing start.

A group of 92 employees from Amazon in Dunfermline packed and delivered the sorted pallets to the charity’s hub in Coatbridge. The donation included essential items such as toiletries, clothing and drinks.

Alongside the delivery of pallets, seven employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Dunfermline volunteered at the charity’s warehouse to support with the team’s sortation and space management support to ensure safe and efficient working conditions for the staff and volunteers at Scot Baby Box Appeal.

The Amazon team visited the Scot Baby Box charity hub to support the team

The charity has been supported by Amazon since 2022, with the fulfilment centre team in Dunfermline making donations and volunteering for almost three years.

Speaking on the donation, Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “The team at Scot Baby Box Appeal provides excellent support to families across Scotland and Ukraine. Amazon in Dunfermline has a longstanding relationship with the team at Scot Baby Box Appeal and we’re pleased to contribute once again to the efforts of the staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Christina Watson, an employee from Amazon in Dunfermline who took part in the kitting event, said: “I’m pleased that I can take part in supporting the charity for a second time this year and I can’t wait to see the relationship between Amazon Dunfermline and Scot Baby Box grow even further.”

Gail Maguire, from Scot Baby Box Appeal, added: “Thank you to Jamie and the team at Amazon in Dunfermline for their continued support with this donation. Their help is always greatly appreciated, especially over the winter period.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.