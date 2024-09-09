Amazon Dunfermline supports pupils’ futures in the workplace

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The team at Amazon in Dunfermline has supported pupils across Fife, providing mentors with paid four-week internships with Career Ready and providing a £2,500 donation to Social Enterprise Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Career Ready, a UK-wide social mobility charity, delivers a structured programme of a mentor with a paid four-week summer internship, for young people from under-represented backgrounds. The charity boosts young people’s social mobility, workplace skills, self-confidence, and gives them the support networks they need to thrive in education and employment.

Working alongside Career Ready, Amazon in Dunfermline provided summer internships to 14 pupils, mentored by the team in event management, operations and health and safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social Enterprise Academy supports young people to develop the skills needed to prepare for work life after education. The charity hosts an annual Dragons’ Den event to provide young people with the opportunity to share their ideas and gain support from trusted partners and sponsors.

The Amazon Dunfermline team and supported pupils

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “At Amazon in Dunfermline, we pride ourselves in supporting pupils with their future for when they leave education. I couldn’t be prouder of my team for supporting our interns and sharing their knowledge and skills to the pupils who will be tomorrow’s STEM business leaders.”

Autumn Morton, an employee who mentored with a young person with Career Ready, added: “I had a great time working alongside Sean this summer and I’m pleased that Amazon can provide these opportunities to the pupils and our team.”

Libby, one of the pupils who did an internship at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: "Career ready opened up so my opportunities for me I never knew I could have. I have been so grateful to meet new people and create bonds with them. I also loved being at Amazon it was such a good experience and they welcomed us with open arms. I’m so proud of what I have done through this experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.