Amazon employees in Dunfermline buzzing about new beehives

A beekeeper who works at Amazon in Dunfermline is sharing his knowledge and love for bees as the fulfilment centre introduces bee hives to the fulfilment centre team.

Ross Main, who works at Amazon in Dunfermline as an Inbound Support Specialist, worked alongside the Amazon sustainability team to set up and keep bees at the fulfilment centre.

Ross has almost a decade of experience keeping bees. His love for bees started with his grandad, who kept bees on a site in Dunbar. When Ross’ grandad sadly passed away in 2014, he decided to take a visit to the old Dunbar site and, to his surprise, found one small colony.

From then, Ross taught himself everything there was to know about bees. His first colonies multiplied, and he was able to place bees across several locations in the North East of Scotland. In 2021, Ross decided to take the leap and register as a sole trader to produce honey.

His business, Main’s Apiaries, markets locally produced honey and provides high quality family friendly beekeeping experiences. The beekeeping experience offers people the opportunity to get up close and personal with the bees and learn about the process of honey production.

Talking about his experience keeping bees, Ross said:

“I’ll always be grateful to my grandad for introducing me to beekeeping. Bees play an essential role in our ecosystem, and it’s been an honour to care for them and boost the buzzing wildlife around Dunfermline. I’m over the moon that the Amazon has given me the opportunity to bring my passion into the workplace.”

Thanks to Ross and the project team, four beehives are now placed outside of Amazon in Dunfermline. The bees at Amazon in Dunfermline help in maintaining a healthy balance within the local ecosystem by pollinating plants and aiding in the overall sustainability of the surrounding environment.

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said:

“Ross is a great asset to the team at Amazon in Dunfermline, and we want to say thank you for the beehives and for educating us on how to keep bees. The work Ross has done for the community is very beneficial to the ecosystem and we couldn’t be prouder of his efforts.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.