Amazon expands customer donation campaign with leading household brands to tackle hygiene poverty in Scotland this summer

New research shows that one in five adults in Scotland are worried about being able to afford basic hygiene products in the coming months.

Amazon’s You Buy. We Donate. initiative returns from now until 30 June, supporting The Big House Multibank, a charity co-founded by Amazon and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Every two eligible products purchased on Amazon.co.uk will trigger a third product donation at no extra cost to customers.

Campaign expected to deliver over 200,000 product donations to families across the UK.

The Big House Multibank is headquartered in Fife and supports families across Scotland with operations in Dundee, Perth & Kinross and Edinburgh.

There are now six Multibanks across the UK, which have distributed more than 8 million essential items to support over 600,000 families nationwide.

Amazon has joined forces with its suppliers of well-known household brands including Reckitt, Unilever and Beiersdorf to deliver over 200,000 essential hygiene products to families in need via The Multibank charity. The campaign will support The Big House Multibank.

For every two eligible products purchased by customers on Amazon between now and 30 June, Amazon and its supplier partners will donate a third item to The Multibank at no additional cost. All people have to do is visit this https://www.amazon.co.uk/b?node=207282288031 on Amazon.

The campaign launches with new research, commissioned by Amazon, which reveals that a fifth (19%) of adults in Scotland are worried about being able to afford basic hygiene products, such as toothpaste, soap, or laundry detergent, over the coming months. The research also found that almost one in 10 adults in Scotland (7%) have rationed or avoided buying hygiene essentials.

Almost all (93%) of adults in Scotland highlighted that feeling clean and presentable is vital for their children’s confidence and mental wellbeing, particularly significant during the upcoming summer holiday period, when school-based support is less accessible.

The Multibank was co-founded by Amazon and former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown in response to the high levels of poverty and deprivation he had witnessed in his local area in Fife, Scotland. There are now six Multibanks across the UK, which have distributed more than 8 million essential items to support over 600,000 families nationwide. This latest campaign builds on the successful launch of the ‘You Buy. We Donate.’ initiative in January, which saw more than 200,000 hygiene essentials donated to Multibanks across the UK

Eugenie Teasley, Head of Impact, Amazon UK, said: “We know families across the country are facing incredibly tough times, and we want to help. Working closely with The Multibank charity and other businesses, we've been able to donate over eight million essential products to more than 600,000 families, but we know there's much more to do. This summer’s 'You Buy. We Donate' campaign is an opportunity for shoppers to easily make a difference, simply by buying their everyday products. Together, we look forward to donating even more items and helping thousands more families get the support they deserve.”

Kirsty Thomson, CEO at The Big House Multibank, said: "Since launching in January 2022, The Big House Multibank has donated over 3 million surplus products to more than 125,000 unique families in Scotland. We are headquartered in Fife and operate satellite hubs in Dundee, Perth & Kinross and Edinburgh. We work with organisations supporting some of the most vulnerable people who find themselves in desperate need, often through no fault of their own. The products they receive through our partnership with Multibank and Amazon make a huge difference, whether that's having toothpaste to clean their children's teeth or having blankets to stay warm. We are extremely grateful to Amazon customers supporting the 'You Buy. We Donate' campaign which will make an enormous difference to those in need.”

Brands participating in 'You Buy. We Donate' include Alberto, By Amazon, Clearasil, Dettol, Dove, Durex, Finish, Harpic, Lynx, Mama Bear, NIVEA, Radox, Shea Moisture, Simple, Sure, Toni & Guy, TRESemmé, Vanish, Vaseline, Veet, VO5 and Woolite.

Transport logistics specialists Palletline will provide free logistics support, handling the storage and distribution of donations to Multibank regional hubs across the UK, with Amazon providing additional transportation routes.

To find out more visit: aboutamazon.co.uk/news/community/amazon-you-buy-we-donate