Appeal: Do a Kiltwalk for kids who have lost a member of their clan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s first children and young people’s bereavement charity is asking people to take part in a sponsored Kiltwalk in Dundee or Edinburgh this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a national charity with a special interest in reaching grieving young people in communities across the UK, Winston’s Wish is keen to forge a future in which no child is left to grieve alone.

The charity is mustering well-travelled trekkers or fledgling footsloggers to don their clan’s kilts and take part in a ‘Mighty Stride’ or a ‘Wee Wander’ to raise awareness and to support bereaved children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established for more than 30 years, Winston’s Wish reaches more than 60,000 bereaved children and young people up to the age of 25 when their worlds are turned upside down by grief.

Winston's Wish Trustee Neil Musgrove is undertaking both summer Kiltwalks having already completed one in Aberdeen

Each day, estimates suggest that more than 120 young people are bereaved of a parent and that figure doesn’t equate how many are coping with the death of a sibling, friend or another significant person in their lives.

The Kiltwalks will take place in Dundee (11th of August) and Edinburgh (15th of September) and participants have a £20 registration fee with no minimum sponsorship required.

There are three lengths to choose from; the ‘Mighty Stride’ which is approximately 21 miles, the ‘Big Stroll’ which stretches across 11 miles or the ‘Wee Wander’, also open to juniors, which is five miles long. Last year alone, the Kiltwalk raised more than £5 million for good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individuals as well as families, friends and corporate teams are encouraged to come together to support charities who are making strides in helping those in Scotland.

At the Kiltwalk start line

Winston’s Wish delivers one-to-one support to the bereaved young people locally for whom individual counselling was suitable as well as answering helpline calls and other messages. The charity also delivers bespoke training to Scottish professionals working in educational, healthcare and funeral services to feel capable and confident to support a bereaved young person.

Winston’s Wish Trustee Neil Musgrove is taking part in both Kiltwalks this summer, after already completing his first trek earlier this month in Aberdeen. A commercial financial director with Expedian, Neil explains his connection to the charity, “My wife Rachael was diagnosed with cancer in July 2017 and sadly passed away in March 2019.

"We have three wonderful boys, who at the time were 11, 12 and 14. As a father I was alone; I just wanted to be able to help them be OK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A few years later, the opportunity to apply for the Treasurer Board role at Winston’s Wish came up. It was a charity I’d heard a lot about from the support network of widows and widowers I’d built. And if I could use my professional skills and experience to help even one more child get the support, they needed in their grief then it would have been worth it. I applied for the role and am incredibly privileged and proud to be part of such a wonderful organisation making a huge difference.”

Neil already has one Kiltwalk under his belt after completing the first part of his challenge in Aberdeen.

He says, “I’ve completed the first walk which was up in Aberdeen. It was a fantastic experience. There were well over 5,000 people taking part. It was a really lovely atmosphere, with so many different charities being supported by so many people to which each cause meant something personal. That made it feel really special. So much good being done by so many people just trying to make a little positive difference.

If you are interested in taking part in your own ‘Wee Wander or ‘Mighty Stride’ in Scotland this summer then don’t forget to review the dedicated webpage on the Winston’s Wish website for further details and take step toward a future when no child is left to grieve alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winston’s Wish is keen to reassure bereaved young people and their families that they are welcome to chat online, email or call for free to speak to a bereavement support worker by calling 08088 020 021, emailing [email protected] or using the live chat at winstonswish.org.