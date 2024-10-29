Applications for South Queensferry Community Chest funding grant for local groups set to open

The initiative, which is being run by Queensferry and District Community Council and supported by homebuilder Cala Homes, will open to applications on Friday, November 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groups in South Queensferry have the opportunity to apply for up to £1000 of funding for local projects, thanks to a new initiative between Queensferry & District Community Council (QDCC) and Cala Homes (East).

The ‘QDCC & Cala Community Chest’ scheme will see a total of £5,000 distributed to local organisations in 2025. The funds will be provided by the local homebuilder and forms a key part of its Community Pledge for the South Queensferry area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joint Community Chest initiative aims to support a diverse range of voluntary groups that exist within the town, as well as cultural, environmental and sports clubs.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Applications open on Friday, November 1 at 7am, with groups able to apply to the grant scheme before the deadline on Tuesday, December 31.

A panel comprising QDCC & Cala representatives will formally review all applications in January 2025, and will announce successful recipients of the funding at the end of January.

Keith Giblett, chairperson of South Queensferry and District Community Council, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cala Homes (East) once again to offer this fantastic opportunity for local groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Community Council and Cala have worked closely together for a number of years, and this ongoing collaboration has already brought significant benefits to South Queensferry.

“We are excited to continue building on this strong relationship, which reflects our shared commitment to supporting local projects and enhancing the wellbeing of our community.

“We encourage as many groups as possible to apply and look forward to seeing the range of projects that come forward, all of which will contribute to the vibrancy and wellbeing of our town.”

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Queensferry & District Community Council on this Community Chest to help voluntary groups in the area thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project forms a key part of our Community Pledge for the area, which is designed to bring measurable and meaningful benefit to the town and the people living in it.

“Collaborating with communities on initiatives that will really make a difference helps us forge even stronger connections to the places in which we are building homes, and we are excited to be continuing our close work with QDCC.

“We are looking forward to learning about the groups which will benefit from this additional funding and watch them make a real difference to the lives of the people living in the town.”

To apply for a funding grant, visit the application form link on the QDCC website: https://www.queensferrycommunitycouncil.co.uk/qdcc-cala-community-chest/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about Queensferry and District Community Council, visit: https://www.queensferrycommunitycouncil.co.uk/

Cala Homes (East) has two flagship developments in South Queensferry – Queensferry Heights and the recently launched Rosebery Wynd – presenting an impressive mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom houses as well as one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments.

Meanwhile, a brand-new show apartment plus two showhomes recently opened their doors at Rosebery Wynd.