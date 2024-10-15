Armatherm joins City of Edinburgh council's aim for reaching net zero by 2030

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thermal breaks specialist, Armatherm, was recently selected to play a pivotal role in the rebuild of Currie Community High School, Edinburgh in the attempt to reach Passivhaus status and contribute to the city reaching net zero by 2030.

After plans were announced by the Scottish Government in January 2023 to introduce a new minimum environment design standard that was equivalent to that of Passivhaus status, 35 new schools are in the pipeline to be built under the City of Edinburgh Council’s new school programme. Currie Community High School will be the first secondary school with this status and is scheduled to open early 2025.

Working with Architype and Goodson Associates, the high school will be a hub for the community with state-of the art leisure facilities and a contemporary vision that meets modern teaching needs. Armatherm’s 500 thermal break material will be placed within the steel framework between the concrete pad foundations to help minimise the energy loss through the building envelopes, and therefore, reduce the amount of energy used to power the building.

Due to the nature of the construction, Armatherm 500 was the ideal choice of material because of its capability of supporting the column weight of the steel framework whilst preventing thermal bridging with its great thermal properties (thermal conductivity) which is common with these types of structures.

Paul Beech, the Commercial Director of Armatherm, commented “It has been an honour to have worked to help the design team and City of Edinburgh council to help move the city towards its goal of hitting net zero by 2030 and ensuring that the new Currie Community High School reaches Passivhaus status, in line with the country’s new construction standards. It is imperative now more than ever before, that leaders in the industry move towards more sustainable construction and this high school will be the first in Edinburgh to be ecologically conscious. ”

Euan Kerr, Associate Engineer at Goodson Associates comments “From the moment we reached out to Armatherm to discuss their product offering they have been of massive assistance. They spent time talking us through the capabilities of their various thermal breaks in detail and together we worked to specify the most suitable solution for this project. We would recommend reaching out to Paul Beech and his team for anyone looking to undertake similar Passivhaus projects of this nature”.