Arnold Clark’s Community-focused Sponsorship Champions Opportunity to Experience Edinburgh’s Family Firework Spectacular for 685 Local Young People

Fireworks captured at Fawkes Festival

Members of 20 local youth groups were welcomed to join Scotland’s largest fireworks event, Fawkes Festival at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh, thanks to Arnold Clark’s involvement.

With the valued support of sponsor Arnold Clark, this year’s Fawkes Festival – recently held at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre and Showground – welcomed 20 local youth groups, providing 685 young people throughout the local community with the opportunity to experience this unique and immersive event.

Arnold Clark’s generous involvement made it possible for youth organisations across the Edinburgh area - including Granton Youth, Youth Space, Jack Kane Community, Smile Child Care and many more - to experience Fawkes Festival, which featured breathtaking fireworks, fairground rides, and live performances by acts including the world-famous Scottish bagpipe band, Red Hot Chilli Pipers and LED drummers Spark!

Pilmeny Development Project has been supporting local residents in the Lorne area of Leith for 25 years and the group is just one of the beneficiaries of this year’s complimentary tickets.

Pilmeny Development Project Youth Group at Fawkes Festival

Nicola Hutchison, Youth Development Worker at Pilmeny Development Project, said: “Here at Pilmeny Development Project, we want to thank the organisers of Fawkes Festival and sponsor Arnold Clark for giving complimentary tickets to be distributed to families. The families who received tickets all had an enjoyable experience and wouldn’t have been able to afford the regular prices.

“It was nice to be able to include them in events that they would usually miss and give young people opportunities to attend events like this.”

Eddie Hawthorne, Chief Executive and Group Managing Director of Arnold Clark, commented: “Community is at the heart of Arnold Clark. That’s why we were delighted to support Fawkes Festival and give youth groups in the local area the chance to attend this spectacular event. We’re very proud to support the fantastic work the team is doing in the Edinburgh area, and we hope everyone had a fantastic time at this year’s Fawkes Festival!”

Designed and produced by the team at GC Live and delivered by technical partners 21CC Group, Fawkes Festival created a professional and safe alternative to traditional fireworks displays, giving families an extraordinary way to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night. And this year with Arnold Clark’s support, Fawkes Festival was able to reach even more members of the community, reinforcing its mission to create a positive, family-friendly experience for all attendees.

Geoff Crow, Director of GC Live, added: “Fawkes Festival is all about creating memorable experiences for people of all ages, and it was wonderful to see so many young people enjoying the event thanks to Arnold Clark’s support.

“By sponsoring tickets for youth groups, Arnold Clark made it possible for young people to attend a large-scale celebration like this, who many not otherwise have had the opportunity to. We’re very grateful to their team for helping us bring the community together for such a unique experience.”