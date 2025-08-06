Artist creates Supersonic Oasis portrait

As the Gallagher brothers bring their mighty sound to Edinburgh this Friday a mosaic artist has made their likeness using... vinyl records.

Ed Chapman has created many unusual portraits using materials such as plectrums, coins, chewing gum and even biscuits.

Some might say records are the perfect medium for musicians and the 61x61cm work is on display at a gallery in London where it is for sale.

Ed, from Manchester, says: "I thought I'd create the brothers together in one picture, I’ve never made them as a double portrait before.

"The portrait is made from hundreds of vinyl pieces of and I'm delighted with the results."

