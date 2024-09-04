Aspiring footballers score donation from Amazon in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Amazon Edinburgh team has collaborated with David Pollacchi, Managing Director of Lomax Sports to support Firrhill High School and the Kevin Thomson Academy with donations of over £3,000 worth of equipment.

The football coaching kits include embroidered sportswear, footballs and cones. The academy will use the equipment as part of a partnership with Firrhill High School, a secondary school based in south- west Edinburgh, which has received two sets of 11 aside school football kits as part of the donations.

The Kevin Thomson Academy (KTA) offers football coaching across the city through classes, private and team sessions. The Academy is run Kevin Thomson, a former Scottish professional footballer who played for clubs including Hibs, Middlesborough and Rangers.

David Pollacchi has a proven track record of making a tangible difference within communities in Edinburgh and has been formally recognised by SportScotland, Scottish Football Association and the City of Edinburgh for driving sporting initiatives to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of children within the city.

The Amazon team and Kevin Thomson Academy visited staff and pupils from Firrhill High School

To mark the donation, members of the Amazon team and the Kevin Thomson Academy visited staff and pupils from Firrhill High School to donate the items.

Ethan Smith from Amazon in Edinburgh said: “As an avid football fan, I’m so pleased Amazon has supported Firrhill High School and the Kevin Thomson Academy with these donations. It was a pleasure meeting pupils and members of the school and academy, and I hope this donation makes a lasting impact.”

Kevin Thomson added: “We want to express our thanks to Ethan and the team at Amazon in Edinburgh for this donation. Football is our passion and with donations like this, we can continue to support young people across the city in developing their skills and keeping fit. Huge thanks to David Pollacchi for managing and facilitating the whole process end to end over a number of months. We look forward to our training with Firrhill High School.”

Graham Hamilton, Headteacher at Firrhill High School, said: “Thank you to David Pollacchi and Kevin Thomson, generously supported by Amazon in Edinburgh, for this donation of equipment, which means so much to our pupils. It was great to meet David, Kevin and the team from Amazon and we look forward to the sessions run by the Kevin Thomson Academy and to many victories in these new strips.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.