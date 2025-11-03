Award-winning playwright and QMU graduate set to bring university history to life

Stef Smith with the students performing in the play

As Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh celebrates its 150th anniversary, the development of a brand-new theatre production to mark this milestone year is well underway.

Award-winning playwright and QMU graduate Stef Smith is creating an original piece of theatre entitled ‘Head. Heart. Hand.’ drawing inspiration from an old motto of the institution. It will be performed by QMU Acting and Performance students at Edinburgh’s acclaimed Traverse Theatre early next year.

The play, which will also be supported by students and staff from across the Media, Communication and Performing Arts Division, will explore key moments in the University’s 150-year history. Through a blend of humour, historical insight, heart-warming moments and some elements of surprise, the play weaves together stories from the University’s notable journey - from its origins as a cookery school for women, through two world wars, student protests, a global pandemic and the evolving nature of education itself. It explores how generations of students have responded to the challenges of their time with passion, curiosity, and care.

Stef said: “Coming back to QMU feels a little surreal. I can hardly believe how much time has passed since I graduated, yet in many ways it feels like no time at all! Much of Scotland’s theatre scene is built on new writing, so it’s vital that students gain experience working directly with a living playwright. I hope this opportunity gives them a real sense of the professional world they’re about to enter – it has been brilliant to see the next generation of students bringing such energy and creativity to the project.”

Stef Smith and students looking through the QMU archives

Stef, who graduated from QMU in 2009 with a BA (Hons) in Drama and Theatre Arts, has gone on to build a remarkable career as a writer for both stage and screen, being described by the Scotsman as “one of Scotland’s most gifted playwrights.” Her acclaimed plays include ‘Nora: A Doll’s House, Swallow and Enough’, while her screen work includes the BBC Scotland drama ‘Float’. She has received numerous awards, including an Olivier Award for ‘Roadkill’ and Best Writer at the 2022 Royal Television Society Awards.

While developing the script for the QMU150 play earlier this year, Stef returned to QMU to delve into the University archives, unearthing stories and artefacts that have inspired elements of the story. In September, Stef was back on campus for student auditions before returning the following month for a week of planning, preparation, script read-throughs and some more archive delving with the acting students.

Stef said: “The archives were fascinating and definitely helped inform the content of the play. There are some wonderful and surprising items that really brought the past to life. I think the students had a similar experience while exploring the collections too.

“It’s always a little nerve wracking watching a play come to life – we still have a journey to go on before we begin rehearsal, but it’s always a highly exciting process.”

Auditions for the production have already taken place, with rehearsals due to begin in January 2026. The play will premiere later that year, with details on performance dates and ticket availability to be announced soon.

Bruce Strachan, Lecturer in Drama and Performance at QMU, will be the director of Head. Heart. Hand. He said: “The development of this play is a powerful way to celebrate our 150th anniversary through the creativity of one of our own graduates and the talents of our current students. It recognises our history while reflecting the creative and forward-thinking values that continue to shape our work. At its core is a celebration of the power of education – a topic which couldn’t be timelier, given the huge current pressures on higher education in Scotland.

“Our Acting and Performance course places a strong emphasis on practical industry experience. This play not only showcases Stef’s exceptional writing, but also gives students a rare opportunity to collaborate with an award-winning playwright on a brand-new theatre piece. Other students, staff and alumni from across the division will contribute to bringing the play to life – from costume design to stage dressing. It’s a powerful example of how we prepare our students and engage consistently with today’s creative industries.”

The development of Head. Heart. Hand. forms part of the QMU150 programme of activities marking the 150th anniversary of the founding of the institution now known as Queen Margaret University.

Further updates on the production, including performance dates and venue information, will be shared soon. Watch this space as we follow the journey of Head. Heart. Hand. from page to stage.

More information on the QMU website - https://www.qmu.ac.uk/about-the-university/qmu150/theatre-production