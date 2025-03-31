Award-winning swim school launches in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning swim school Puddle Ducks is making a splash with the launch of its lessons in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching at Nuffield Health New Mart Road and Nuffield Health Edinburgh Fountain Park, children from the local community will now be able access Puddle Ducks’ unique child-led programme on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays.

The launch comes as owner of Puddle Ducks Edinburgh Ellie Cawdell, saw an opportunity to expand her existing business into Scotland. Ellie, who also runs successful Puddle Ducks franchises in York and Cambridge commented: “Edinburgh is such a beautiful, family friendly city, I wanted to be able to offer the Puddle Ducks programme to families across this amazing location."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie added: “Our swimming lessons are well loved in York and Cambridge, and I wanted to bring this to Edinburgh. I’m excited to welcome lots of local families through our doors”.

Some of the team at Puddle Ducks Edinburgh!

With plans to expand into more pools in the area, Ellie is hoping her business will become part of the local community and has hired two swim teachers from the area. Libby and Isla, both from Edinburgh will be leading the classes and are excited to see the children develop and thrive in the water.

Libby commented: “Being from the local area myself, it’s really exciting to see such a recognised, well established and much-loved brand arriving in our community. I’m delighted to join the team and provide the life-saving skill of swimming to local children; it’s such an honour!”.

Founded in 2002, Puddle Ducks is a multi-award-winning baby and child swimming school; the only 100% child-led swim school in the UK, offering classes from bump through to 10 years of age and all teachers are STA qualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puddle Ducks Edinburgh is looking for more pools across the area to run classes, as well as having upcoming opportunities for more teachers and assistants to join their growing team.

To find out more about Puddle Ducks Edinburgh’s swimming lessons, visit: https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/edinburgh