Barnardo's Bridge adventure adds 'Ultimate Experience' for lucky few

It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that has brought joy to thousands and raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Scotland’s leading children’s charity. And now, after a six-year hiatus, the famous Barnardo’s Scotland ‘Your View’ event atop the iconic Forth Bridge is bringing back its much-coveted ‘Ultimate Experience’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your View – now in its seventh year – affords members of the public one of the most sought after and unique experiences in Scotland; namely the chance to ascend 361 feet up the historic bridge and enjoy an uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic view of the Edinburgh and Fife coastline. This memorable experience has brought joy to thousands and raised vital funds for the work of Barnardo’s Scotland.

In addition to the popular Your View event over three days in September, the reprised Ultimate Experience, which is limited to a lucky few ticket holders, provides an extended tour which affords visitors the chance to stand at track level of the legendary bridge for some amazing photo opportunities. And that’s not all: Thereafter, visitors will descend another level for a bridge walk under the railway track on the pathway out on to the Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This remarkable experience culminates with refreshments and a certificate during a further historic talk and exhibition of historical artifacts in the 1930s-listed Bothy which most people will have never even spotted even if they have crossed the bridge many times. This 2½-hour ultimate experience will be offered twice a day across the weekend.

Exploring the famous Forth Bridge.

Your View 2025, which is run in conjunction with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty, will take place from Friday, 19th to Sunday, 21st September, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Monday (June 16). To date, more than 6,000 visitors have experienced the event and there have been around a dozen marriage proposals on the vertiginous viewing platform. Best of all, though, the event has raised more than £375,000 to fund the work of Barnardo’s Scotland. To find out more, or to book tickets for the event, please visit: www.barnardos.org.uk/events/your-view-forth-bridge.

This year’s Your View event also coincides with a celebration of 200th anniversary of the railway and the 10th anniversary of the Forth Bridge gaining World Heritage status.

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “Your View is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event for those lucky enough to secure a ticket. Not only is it a never-to-be-forgotten experience for those atop the iconic bridge, it is also a crucial fundraiser for Barnardo’s Scotland as we continue to support children, young people and their families throughout the country, notably in our fostering service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right now, Scotland is facing a foster care crisis at an unprecedented rate, with too many children still entering the care system and an insufficient number of loving homes to accommodate them. The impact of the crisis is felt most by children in the care system. Without enough potential foster homes, children are already at risk of being placed in unsuitable situations as a last resort.”

Atop the world-famous Forth Bridge.

Martin added: “As I am often reminded, tickets for Your View sell out very quickly indeed, so I would urge all of those keen to attend to sign up as quickly as possible. The return of the ‘Ultimate Experience’ this year is particularly exciting as it really does give one a rare behind-the-scenes tour of the bridge that only a precious view people will ever get to witness. Your View would not be possible without the generosity of Network Rail and Balfour Beatty, and I wish to thank both organisations and our wonderful volunteers for making this special weekend happen.”

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland’s Director of Engineering and Asset Management, added: “Few landmarks are as instantly recognisable and deeply cherished as the Forth Bridge, and as proud custodians, we couldn’t be happier to open it up for such a unique and special event.

“It’s a rare privilege to experience the bridge up close, and even more meaningful knowing that every step to the top supports the incredible work Barnardo’s Scotland does for children and families. We’re delighted again to support this fantastic event and look forward to welcoming visitors up on to one of Scotland's most iconic structures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Hardie, Construction Superintendent for Balfour Beatty, said: “At Balfour Beatty, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve. The Your View event is one example of how we do just that, raising valuable funds to support disadvantaged children and families in Scotland. It has been an honour to work alongside Barnardo’s Scotland once again, to offer members of the public this memorable experience on one of the most iconic, unique and admired structures in the world – the Forth Bridge.”

Also featuring over the weekend will be the famous ‘Briggers’. The Briggers are a Forth Bridge research and presentation group of volunteers based in South Queensferry. Named after the bridge workers, the group was formed to identify the names of the 73 men and boys who died constructing the Forth Bridge, they provide details on the history of the bridge and the people involved in its construction. For more information on this year’s Your View event, please visit: www.barnardos.org.uk/events/your-view-forth-bridge.

For more information on becoming a foster carer with Barnardo’s in Scotland, please visit www.barnardos.org.uk/foster, or call 08000 277 280. The charity’s friendly and supportive staff are available from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm.

At Barnardo’s, our purpose is clear: Changing childhoods and changing lives, so that children, young people, and families are safe, happy, healthy, and hopeful. Last year, we worked with thousands of children across Scotland through more than 150 services and partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, we provided essential support to 373,200 children, young people, parents and carers through more than 800 services and partnerships across the UK. This included 150-plus services in Scotland.

For more than 150 years, we’ve been here for the children and young people who need us most – bringing love, care and hope into their lives and giving them a place where they feel they belong.

Over the course of the financial year 2023-24, more than 16,000 people volunteered for Barnardo’s across the UK – a total of 1.7 million hours of their time. To donate, volunteer or fundraise, please visit: www.barnardos.org.uk/get-involved/raise-money.