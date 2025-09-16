Barratt and David Wilson Homes East Scotland raises £160,000 in support of Cash for Kids

Barratt and David Wilson Homes East Scotland has marked a major fundraising milestone in support of Cash for Kids this month, raising an incredible £160,000 so far this year through its charity partnership.

Cash for Kids was named as Barratt and David Wilson’s East of Scotland main charity partner in January 2024. The charity aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people living locally who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

The cause also works with grassroots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.

The highlight of the fundraising calendar was a dinner held on Friday 5 September at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), where almost 600 guests gathered for an evening of entertainment hosted by radio DJ Garry Spence, with entertainment from comedian Craig Hill and live music from Hot Date.

The event raised £130,000 for Cash for Kids, adding to the £30,000 already collected through staff-led initiatives from earlier this year. Previous fundraising efforts have seen Barratt and David Wilson Homes employees take on a range of activities, from office bake sales to a daring abseil at The Kelpies.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes East Scotland will continue fundraising for the rest of the year, with upcoming events including a charity golf day, with every pound raised going toward helping vulnerable children across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

Andrew Morrison, Managing Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together with Cash for Kids since our partnership began last year. The generosity of our colleagues, partners and guests has been inspiring and knowing the difference this funding will make to children and families across the region is the greatest reward. We’re determined to keep that momentum going with more fundraising to come throughout 2025.”

Victoria Hendry, Charity Manager, Cash for Kids, said: “The outstanding support from Barratt and David Wilson Homes East Scotland has been transformational. The £160,000 raised already this year will directly help thousands of children living in hardship across our region. We are so grateful for the creativity, energy and commitment of the whole team and for everyone who joined in to make the recent charity dinner such a huge success.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are currently creating a selection of vibrant new communities in East Scotland, including Kingslaw Gait in Kirkcaldy, Cammo Meadows in Edinburgh and Bangour Village in West Lothian.