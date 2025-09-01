Beatson Cancer Charity and Brain Tumour Research shortlisted for third sector award for Charity Partnership of the Year

Beatson Cancer Charity and Brain Tumour Research are proud to announce that their collaboration to establish the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence has been shortlisted for the Third Sector Award for Charity Partnership of the Year.

In 2024, the two organisations joined forces to address the urgent funding gap in brain tumour research. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002. In Scotland alone, more than 1,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year, with 433 of those cases being high-grade tumours.

Determined to change this, Beatson Cancer Charity and Brain Tumour Research set a bold goal: to raise £2.4 million over five years to fund groundbreaking research in Scotland, accelerate treatments into clinical trials, and attract world-class research talent.

By combining Brain Tumour Research’s expertise with Beatson Cancer Charity’s strong community reach across Scotland, the partnership has already delivered extraordinary results. In its first year, it raised over half of its fundraising target, successfully launched the Centre of Excellence in January 2025, and recruited leading staff to spearhead pioneering studies. The initiative has also driven national awareness, with widespread media coverage and recognition in the Scottish Parliament.

Professor Steven Pollard, Gillian Hailstones, Dan Knowles & Professor Anthony Chalmers

Gillian Hailstones, CEO of Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are incredibly proud that this partnership has been shortlisted for the Third Sector Awards. This recognition highlights the importance of coming together to tackle one of the biggest inequalities in cancer research. For too long, brain tumour patients and their families have been left behind, and we are determined to change that.

"By combining our expertise and resources, we are not only funding vital research but also creating a centre that will deliver real progress in Scotland and beyond. This is about giving patients hope, driving innovation, and showing what can be achieved when charities work together towards a shared vision.”

Dan Knowles, CEO of Brain Tumour Research, added: “To be shortlisted for the Third Sector Award is wonderful recognition of our partnership with Beatson Cancer Charity to establish the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence. Brain tumours are indiscriminate, killing more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer, yet since 2002 just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to them. That is why this Centre is so vital, as it bridges the gap."